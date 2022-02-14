.

The Autobiography of a retired Director in the Ministry of Science and Technology, Elder (Pastor) Vincent Sagua, will hold on February 26, under the Chairman of the National General Overseer, Redeemed Christian Church of God, (RCCG), Pastor Joseph Obayemi while Pastor Oyitso Oghene Brown, Intercontinental Missions Coordinator and Chairman, Central Missions Board of the same RCCG is the book reviewer.

In a statement released during the weekend by the family of Sagua, signed by Mrs Vesiri Yewande Olu-Odugbemi, (Nee, Sagua), noted that the public presentation of the autobiography titled, “Fisherman” will hold at the Red Carpet Hall, along with RCCG, City of David, Oniru, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Stressing however that the book revealed the life journey and the great impact their father has made both locally and internationally.

Mrs. Olu-Odugbemi reiterated that prominent Nigerians like a former Minister of State for Agriculture and Water Recourses,/Former Assistant Director-General of FAO, United Nations, Otunba Bamidele F.Dada, OON , Pastor David Kuo, Assistant General Overseer, (Elders affairs), and Pastor Johnson.Funsho Odesola, Assistant General Overseer, Personnel and administration of the RCCG will represent the General Overseer of the church, Pastor E. A Adeboye.

Also expected are, Prof. Itse Sagay, SAN, Chairman, Presidential Advisory Committee against Corruption , Elder Dr. Felix Ohiwerei, Former Chairman/Managing Director, Nigerian Breweries PLC, Prof. Francis Sikoki, President, FISON, Mrs. Cecilia Ibru, Co-founder, Michael and Cecilia Ibru University, among others.