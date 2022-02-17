By Akpokona Omafuaire

IN a bid to revamp the Nigerian economy and make individuals self-sufficient, the Principal/Chief Executive Officer, Petroleum Training Institute, Effurun, Dr. Henry Adimula has called on Nigerians to acquire requisite skills offered by the school.

Adimula made the call Wednesday during the opening ceremony of the induction of the National Skills Qualification Program, NSQ in the school.

According to the Principal, “PTI is at the forefront of developing skills for Oil and Gas industry. Nigeria is at the point where a lot of emphasis is placed on skills which will make us creator of employment.

“This training is a deliberate policy of the federal government and the National Board for Technical Education to train people on skills.

“These skills when acquired can be quantified, they are recognized world over, they enable you to become self sufficient.

“Once the students graduate from this training, they would already have the kind of skill the industry have respect for because they have input in the development of the program.

“One of the advantages of this program is a component of entrepreneurship, so that when you have the necessary skills you don’t have to wait for employment because you are self sufficient.

The training is a life long training and the basic qualification is O’level. We urge people, even graduates of other discipline to embrace this training to become job creators.” He added.

On his part, Coordinator of the program, Engr. Edicha Abubakar said the program covers training in automobile mechanics, power system production, system electrical operations, electrical maintenance, power line worker, satellite installation and maintenance, welding and fabrication etc.

“There are different level of training we have, they are equivalent of various classes of degrees.

“The certificate and competencies the trainees will have here are acceptable internationally. There are quality assurance assessments put in place to ensure that the requisite standard is achieved.” He added.

Abubakar urged the students to be focused and take the training very serious as they are standing on the edge of making a lifetime transformation.