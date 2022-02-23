.

— Produced 107 first class graduated in ten years

Dayo Johnson Akure

The Serving Overseer, Citadel Global Community Church, Pastor Tunde Bakare is to deliver the 10th year anniversary lecture of Elizade University, llara – Mokin, Ondo state.

Vice Chancellor of the institution, Prof Olukayode Amund said this at llara- Mokin during a Press Conference to herald the activities lined up for the ceremony.

Prof Amund said the anniversary lecture slated for Monday, February 28 at the University Event Centre titled “Nigeria Beyond 2023: Reversing the Human Capital Paradox was slated for 11am.

Speaking about the institutions graduate output since its establishment, the Vice Chancellor said that ” Elizade University has produced six sets of impactful graduates, who are making waves in their respective disciplines.

“Of the 962 graduates so far produced by the University, 107 of them graduated with First Class Honours. Some of these exceptional alumni, who indicated interest in making career in the academic, have been engaged by the University.

On operation and progress report, he said that ” Elizade University commenced operation in January 2013 with 64 students, 13 programmes and two Faculties.

“The University has since experienced geometric increase as it currently has over 1, 700 students across all levels, with 30 fully accredited undergraduate programmes in four Faculties of Humanities, Social and Management Sciences, Law, Basic and Applied Sciences and Engineering.

“The University has also obtained the approval of the NUC for the commencement of Postgraduate programmes – Postgraduate Diploma (PGD), Master of Science (M.Sc.), Master of Arts (M.A) and Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.). The programme is up and running.

The Vice Chancellor added that “All the programmes offered by the University are fully accredited by the National Universities Commission (NUC) and other relevant professional bodies.

On research and ranking, Prof Amund said “Elizade University was ranked 24th University in Nigeria and 11th Private University in the country by the National Universities Commission.

“The University had been ranked among the best 50 Universities with quality scientific output in Nigeria by an international ranking organization based in Turkey.

“The recent leap in the ranking ladder by the University was as a result of the various relevant researches being conducted by the University.

“These include the $100,000 grant awarded by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), the $12,000 research grant awarded by the International Foundation for Science (IFS) and the 31,000 GB Pounds awarded by the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) of the United Kingdom, among others. Several other research grants won by the University since inception had been fully utilized.

He added that “The University has continued to expand in terms of physical infrastructure.

“A good number of modern buildings have been added to the infrastructural collection of the University. An Ultra-Modern Engineering Complex worth over One Billion Naira was recently delivered to the University, while another 400-bed Students’ Hall of Residence, which was constructed with the sum of One Billion, One Hundred and Twenty Five Million Naira (N1,125,000,000.00) has also been completed and handed over to the University.

“Additionally, the University is already concluding plan to award the contracts for the construction of a 1,024 Bed-Space Students’ Hall of Residence and the main University Auditorium.

Speaking on Inventions, the Vice Chancellor said that “The Faculty of Engineering, in collaboration with the Department of Physical and Chemical Sciences, developed an innovative micro controller-based, low-maintenance, durable multi-band radio receiver with a grant from the Voice of Reason Foundation (VOR).

“A mini radio station is being developed, which would function as a Campus Radio Station for dissemination of information as well as an instructional instrument for Mass Communication Students.

“As a result of this, the University plans to apply for a community radio license from the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC).

“The University has also developed a technology for the conversion of waste banana and plantain stems into long strips of fibres using a machine designed and fabricated at our Engineering Workshop.

“The extracted fibres are convertible into yarns for weaving of carpet rugs, textile materials and production of gypsum/POP acoustic boards.

” It is our intention to transfer this technology to Ilara-Mokin Community as part of our Corporate Social Responsibility.

He added that “The University has also developed an Automated Temperature Scanner and a GSM-Based Energy Meter, a project that was sponsored by the National Communications Commission (NCC), among other innovations.