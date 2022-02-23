Elizabeth Osayande Foundation donates to Makoko school

Pupils to school going to class.

Elizabeth Osayande Foundation, a non-governmental organisation is set to donate books and other writing materials to pupils of Divine Wisdom Nursery and Primary School, House on Lagoon, Makoko Water Front, Yaba, Lagos on Thursday February 24.

The donation is part of the series of events to mark the one year anniversary of the NGO.

A statement by the NGO’s Communication Officer, Brenda Nwafor, noted that the charity organisation’s decision to donate to the school followed the story of a 23-year-old man that provides tuition-free education to the over 147 pupils of the Makoko school.

The NGO, formerly known as We Rise Foundation, was birthed last year to celebrate ace journalist, Elizabeth Osayande’s birthday, by reaching out to the underserved, especially women and children.

According to the Founder, Elizabeth Osayande, “The whole aim of setting up this foundation is to give back to the community

“My siblings and I grew in a place you could describe as a semi-slum, Orile Sari Iganmu, and we were not limited due to the education and empowerment we got.

“We believe that with the right education and exposure, children from underserved communities can become great, have dreams and fulfill them.

“So, our mandate is to empower as many women and children as possible, in order to meet immediate needs, give them a voice and tools to contribute to the wellbeing of the society. “It is our belief that by helping each other, we all rise,” Osayande said.

