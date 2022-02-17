...As Egbin Power bounces back

By Udeme Akpan & Ediri Ejoh

THE nation’s electricity generation, weekend, increased to 4,569 megawatts, MW, from 3,835.3MW, recorded a week ago, indicating an increase of 19.1 per cent, due mainly to the recovery of some units at Egbin Power Plant.

The incident, according to data obtained from the System Operator, an autonomous unit of the Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN, has impacted on transmission and distribution of electricity to consumers.

In an interview with Vanguard, President, Nigeria Consumer Protection Network, Kunle Kola Olubiyo, said the supply situation has impacted the nation’s economy.

However, in a telephone interview with Vanguard, the group managing director, Sahara Group, owners of Egbin Power Plc, Kola Adesina, had said the fire affected only two units, but others had to be shut down to avoid it from spreading.

Specifically, he said: “It was not a major incident. We simply shut down the plant to prevent a spread.

“Already, we have restored generation in three units. By Monday, we are hoping to get four units working, meaning that over 800MW will be added to the national grid.”

The company had earlier explained steps taken to restore the units.

It had stated: “Unit (STO5) was put back in service and synchronised to the national grid at 7:57 p.m. on February 4, 2022 and is back on stream generating 220MW.

“The technical team at the plant is working tirelessly to ensure that an additional 660MW is added to the grid before the weekend runs out.

“Egbin continues to work with the regulatory authorities and other stakeholders to achieve full restoration in line with global health, safety, and environmental standards.

“While thanking our employees, the public, our partners and stakeholders for their support, cooperation and understanding, we use this medium to reiterate our commitment to bringing energy to life responsibly through save, innovative and sustainable power generation.”

Similarly, TCN had also stated: “TCN hereby inform the general public that the ongoing load shedding in the Lagos axis is as a result of the fire incident which occurred in Egbin Power station on Wednesday this week, which necessitated the shutdown of all the power generating units in the power station. With the shutdown of the units, a total of 630MW was removed from the grid.

“The removal of 630MW from the grid at the same time means that TCN had to strive to ensure that it achieves generation load balance to maintain the stability of the grid. This it did by reducing bulk electricity to Lagos, to avoid overloading the 330kV lines within the state, while the third unit at the Shiroro Station was tied. These were necessary to avoid the collapse of the nation’s grid.

“Meanwhile, Egbin Power Station is working assiduously to ensure full restoration of its generating units to the grid and until this happens, TCN will continue to do all it can to keep the grid stable.

“TCN will continue the evacuation of generated power from Egbin Power Station as soon as the station resumes power generation.”