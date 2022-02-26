By Clifford Ndujihe

Lead Visioner of the Lagos4Lagos Movement, and Governorship Aspirant, Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran (Jandor) has hailed the decision of President Muhammadu Buhari to sign the Electoral Act Amendment Bill 2022 into law, saying however, the president had signed the death warrant of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

The president had last December refused assent on the bill citing among other reasons, the provision of recommending only ‘direct primary” for choosing party candidates as “anti-democratic and costly”.

The President signed the re-worked bill into law, yesterday inspite of misgivings over Section 84(12) which bars ministers, commissioners and other political appointees from voting or being voted for at party conventions and primaries.

Reacting to the President’s signing of the bill, Jandor congratulated Nigerians who had consistently yearned for a credible electoral process that will ensure the sanctity of the votes of the electorate.

While berating the ruling APC as a party that suppresses the will of the majority and internal democracy, Jandor, who recently left the APC for the PDP in Lagos noted that the president has inadvertently signed the death warrant of the APC.

In a statement Mr. Kazeem Bakare, his Press secretary, he said: “We are glad that the president has bowed to the popular will of the people. We are more gladdened that the signing has signified a death knell for APC, especially in Lagos, where it has never won any election without the use of hoodlums”.

He further stated that the Amended Electoral Act will strengthen the electoral process thereby enhancing the people’s faith in the electoral system.