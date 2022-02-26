.

Says it will contribute to Citizens’ better participation in electoral practices, reduce corruption and strengthen the nation’s democracy.

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

CHAIRMAN, Senate Services Committee, Senator Sani Musa, All Progressives Congress, APC, Niger East has hailed President Muhammadu Buhari for signing into law, the Electoral Act (amendment) Bill 2022 that has now become a law.

Senator Musa, a frontline national chairmanship aspirant of the APC for the March 26 National Convention of the ruling party, described President Buhari’s assent to the Electoral Act Repeal and Re-enactment Bill as a quantum leap for the nation’s democracy.

According to him, with the signing of the electoral bill into law, President Buhari has comprehensively addressed the key issues that usually obstruct the process of free, fair, credible and peaceful elections.

Senator Sani Musa also congratulated his colleagues in the Senate and the House of Representatives in the 9th National Assembly for their remarkable dedication and determination shown in ensuring that this important piece of legislation was considered and deliberated upon in the interest of all Nigerians.

He also commended all Nigerians on this historic feat, stressing that the action of President Buhari came at a time that the country was in dire need of electoral reforms that will contribute to what he described as better participation of the citizens in electoral practices as well as help reduce corruption and strengthen the nation’s democracy.

Musa who also poured encomiums on the civil society, the Media for standing up for the nation’s democracy, said, “on behalf of my constituents, I Commend President Muhammadu Buhari for strengthening Nigeria’s democratic process by fulfilling one of the APC campaign promises of giving Nigeria robust electoral legislation and his unique approach to governance. Posterity will be kind to him.

“Considering the setback that this bill has had in the past, I am most delighted to sing the success of this new electoral act on the harmonious Executive-Legislature relations which has birthed quite a number of unprecedented landmark legislation that will ultimately benefit the country as a whole.

“The assent to the electoral act has put to rest, concerns expressed by some anti-democratic elements who questioned our intentions on the bill as lawmakers and President Buhari’s political will to sign the bill into law.”