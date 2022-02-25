Idowu Bankole

The President, Muhammadu Buhari, has said the signed Electoral Act amendment bill will promote sound electoral processes and good governance in the country, urging the National Assembly to immediately amend Section 84 of the Act, in line with the nation’s 1999 Constitution as amended.

Recall the President signed the Electoral act earlier at a ceremony at the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The Electoral Act Amendment Bill has been an issue of debate in the country after several CSOs and opposition political parties criticised the APC led government for rejecting the electoral bill.

President Buhari had rejected the bill on grounds that it is “imposing Direct Primaries on political parties which will cause trouble in the polity.”

Meanwhile, the president has rejected section 84 of the ACT, saying it disenfranchised serving political officer holders from electoral processes.

“Section 84 (12) constitutes a disenfranchisement of serving political office holders from voting or being voted for at Conventions or Congresses of any political party, for the purpose of the nomination of candidates for any election in cases where it holds earlier than 30 days to the National Election,” He said.

