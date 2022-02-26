.

By Gabriel Ewepu, ABUJA

CIVIL Society Organisations, CSOs, and One Love Foundation, OLF, yesterday, commended President Muhammadu Buhari, over the signing of the Electoral Act Amendment Bill into law.

This was contained in a statement signed by Publicity and Media Officer, One Love Foundation, Thomas Markus, pointing out that Nigerians deserve a new law that would guarantee a transparent electoral process.

The statement reads in part, “We of the above organisation and being a joint CSO, wish to commend President Muhammadu Buhari for finally signing the Electoral Act Amendment Bill into law.

“We also commend the National Assembly, Civil Society Organisations, and all Nigerians that insisted that we deserve a new law that will guarantee fairer elections in 2023 and beyond.

“This new Electoral Act will bring us closer to having free, fair, and peaceful elections where people’s votes will count and where the majority will have their way and the minority will have their say.”

However, the statement pointed out that the old electoral law had been part of the electoral problem in the country’s democratic development over the years, which have brought in leaders who are not credible to be in the saddle of leadership of Nigeria.

“For too long, the old electoral law had been part of the problem. We can now seek to elect our leaders having in mind the current challenges facing our country.”

