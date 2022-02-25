President Muhammadu Buhari

Says president has revolutionised elections in Nigeria

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA–THE Coalition of United Political Parties, CUPP,has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for assenting to Electoral Act Amendment Bill, passed and sent to him to that effect by the National Assembly.

The coalition said the president has revolutionised elections in the country with his action, Friday.

READ ALSOJust in: Armed robbers lay siege to banks in Uromi

A statement by its spokesman,Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, following the assent, “The Nigerian opposition family today received with extreme joy the news of the signing into law of the amended Electoral Act by President Muhammadu Buhari.”

” Though delayed and allowing for Nigerians to mount pressure calling for assent to the law, the Nigerian opposition coalition is elated that finally, Nigeria has a law that will revolutionize our electoral processes.

“We, therefore, commend President Muhammadu Buhari for assenting to the Bill thereby creating a new and advanced legal framework for our elections,” the statement read.

It added: “We also commend the National Assembly for their commitment and effort and ensuring that the law is amended and that there is now legal backing for some of the innovations introduced by INEC.

“We further commend the civil society and indeed Nigerians for not letting go or reducing the pressure on both the National Assembly and the President to sign. They have done Nigeria proud.

“We also commend the opposition family for holding the government to account on the need to amend the electoral law early enough to allow INEC ample time to implement the law for a free, fair, and very credible 2023 general election.

“We also commend INEC for its contributions and innovations which led to this very robust amendment to the electoral Act. We also remind the Commission that with today’s assent to the Bill, the ball is now squarely in the court of the Commission to begin in earnest to plan for the elections urging them to release the election timetable soonest to ensure stability and certainty in the process and in the polity.”

It “called on all political parties to put their acts together and embrace internal party democracy as this will enable only popular individuals to emerge as candidates of their parties as doing otherwise will lead to their failure as only candidates voted for by Nigerians can now win elections in Nigeria since the 2023 election is highly anticipated to be free, fair and credible.”