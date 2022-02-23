.

By Olayinka Ajayi

Chieftain of the All Progressive Congress, APC, Senator Magnus Abe, has said he’s optimistic that President Muhamadu Buhari would sign the resubmitted electoral act into Law before Friday.

Abe, who was fielding questions in a monitored interview on Channels Television, ‘Politics Today’ said: “The clamour of the electoral act is coming into effect based on the reality of what is happening in this country.

“Whether you like it or not Nigeria’s politics and democracy is evolving, the citizens are getting more aware. Everybody wants a cleaner process that would enable the people to exercise their power to bring in those they want and take out those they don’t want.

“This new awareness is what is driving the clamour for the electoral act. More important than that, the president has promised the Nigerian people that this is one thing he’s going to do for them. He had serially been a victim of a lousy, fraudulent electoral process. He did promise Nigerians that when he leaves, he’s going to leave behind a cleaner process that would enable the people’s voice to be heard”.

Asked if Nigerians should hold on to that hope, Abe added: “I believe and I am confident in the fact that the president will deliver on this. But whether he signs it or not, it would be at his prerogative as the president. So getting the president to assent to a bill is part of the law making processes in this country and if he decides not to sign it, is also part of the law making process in this country.

“But I believe the president will sign the bill because he said so himself, and a lot of objections he had on the bill had been adjusted taking into cognisance the issues that he raised, he may not be 100 per cent happy with the present copy but it is something that can be amended moving forward” he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria