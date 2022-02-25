By Levinus Nwabughiogu, Abuja

With presidential assent given to the electoral act amendment bill to make it a law, the House of Representatives has called on the country’s electoral umpire to earnestly start preparation for the 2023 general elections.

In a statement by the spokesman of the House, Hon. Benjamin Kalu on Friday, the House which hailed President Muhammadu Buhari for the signing and congratulated Nigerians on the arrival of a new electoral law for the country urged the people to ensure they register to secure their voters’ cards.

Referencing other notable laws made by the 9th National Assembly, the House said that it remained committed to strengthening democracy in Nigeria.

“The House of Representatives congratulates all Nigerians on the signing of the Electoral (Amendment) Bill into law by His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari earlier today, February 24, 2022.

“This marks the fulfillment of a key promise made to Nigerians by the 9th House of Representatives- that we would deliver an amended electoral law worthy of our blossoming democracy.

“The House of Representatives recognizes that this Act is the product of extensive work and collaboration by all Nigerians, stakeholders, civil society and the National Assembly under the leadership of the Senate President, Sen. Ahmed Lawan, and the Speaker, House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, who are committed to doing the business of the people distinctively. We congratulate everyone who has played a role in this process to enhance our democracy through electoral reforms.

“The House also congratulates Mr. President for upholding this legacy for Nigerians by signing the historic bill after several years of hard work. We are confident that this bill which has become law will substantially improve the integrity of Nigerian elections.

“The ball is now in the court of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to commence preparations for the next elections. The House remains confident in the ability of INEC to deliver credible elections as they faithfully implement this law. We urge Nigerians to take advantage of this by registering and showing up to vote in the coming elections.

“This is indeed a proud moment for the 9th House of Representatives as one of its great achievements in addition to the Deep offshore Act, January to December Budget Cycle, Nigerian Police Act, Climate Change Act, Petroleum Industry Act, and now the Electoral Amendment Act.

“The House remains committed to strengthening our democracy even as we conclude our work on the Constitutional Review to diligently deliver an improved Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Once again, Congratulations Nigeria!”

