By Marie-Therese Nanlong

The National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Senator Iyorchia Ayu has said the All Progressives Congress, APC is scared of getting the electoral act amendment bill signed into law because the party is afraid of losing the 2023 general elections.

Ayu challenged President Muhammadu Buhari to sign the bill immediately to position the nation on the path of having credible elections which are impossible to rig.

He spoke on Thursday in Jos, at the official flagging off of his Party’s “mega campaign rally for Jos North/Bassa federal constituency and Pankshin South State constituency bye-election,” set for this weekend.

He also at the event received a former State Chairman of the All Progressive Congress, APC, Chief Letep Dabang, and others who decamped from their parties to the PDP.

The National Chairman who presented the Party’s flags to the candidates standing for the bye-election as well as to representatives of the decampees, charged them to be united and ensure victory for the party starting from Saturday.

His words, “I am proud of Plateau as the home of PDP. This is the only serious party in the country, all others are contraptions. Under PDP, we saw development and unity but now, there is no development. I want to see the unity of leaders of PDP on the Plateau because this is home. If they are not united, if I have a problem, where will I do?

“I want everyone to work together and bring back all our members who were angry and left PDP. Plateau is the home of PDP, we must work together to return to power and save the country. I don’t want Plateau to be in opposition when we win the election at the federal… You must do the right thing, get your PVC, and vote. Our votes will count, that is why the APC doesn’t want electoral reforms. President Buhari must sign the electoral act immediately, that will make elections impossible to rig…”

Speaking on behalf of the decampees, Dabang, aka the masquerade, went into memory lane recalling how he was “a messenger,” running errands for the PDP as sent by the late Chief Solomon Lar, Professor Dakum Shown, Senators Ayu, and Jang, among others.

He apologized to Plateau people for playing an active role for them to accept the APC in the State saying, “I regret the confusion that we brought.”

Speaking on his role in bringing the APC in the State, he added, “… as the dodo, I am the one that tied the hyena, I know how we will loosen the hyena,” and assured the people, “I am not here to join any faction, we must be united to change the ugly change. What will make the masquerade to run from a place, be wise and run from such.”

Meanwhile, goodwill messages were received from dignitaries including the Party’s Chairman, Board Of Trustees Senator Walid, National Youth Leader, Mohammed Suleiman, Amb. Fidelis Tapgun, Senator Jonah Jang, Senator Jeremiah Useni, PDP Vice Chairman, North Central, Theophilus Dakashan among others.