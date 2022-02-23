



Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo has described as “unnecessary”, the anxiety of some Nigerians over President Muhammadu Buhari’s delay in signing the electoral Act.

The governor said this while addressing newsmen at the Government House, Owerri, on Wednesday.

“The amended Electoral Act is already before the President waiting for his assent before it becomes operational and a legal framework,”.

He said that the President still had ample time within constitutional provisions to assent the amended document into law.

He noted that the Friday, Feb. 25, date agreed upon by the presidency for the signing of the Act should not be seen as sacrosanct “because the 30 days window from the time the amended Act was returned to the President still subsists”.

“The Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria has expressly defined the processes a Bill or an Act must undergo before the President will consider it for assent and to the best of my knowledge as a Parliamentarian, none of those processes has been violated by Mr. President.

“The President should be allowed to do his job without being put under unnecessary pressure, particularly the worries and anxiety expressed by some Nigerians, especially through the media”, Uzodimma said.

He advised Nigerians to be patient adding that at the appropriate time, the president would assent to the amended Act.

Commenting on the rescheduled All Progressives Congress (APC) convention, the governor said there was nothing to worry about.

According to him, the party was being careful not to be harassed into doing things that would not be in the overall interest of the party.

“Our interest is first to have a cohesive and united Nigeria that will take care of every Nigerian irrespective of tribe or religion.

“Therefore, while considering zoning as very important, the party will be looking at it as a family business,” Uzodimma maintained.



Vanguard News Nigeria