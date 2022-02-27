.

By Olayinka Ajayi

The Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for finally assenting the electoral Bill into Law.

Speaking in a chat with Vanguard, Amaechi insisted that president Buhari’s move has justified that power truly belongs to the people.

According to the Minister: “The assent of the electoral act means the actual transfer of power to the people. Great reduction in writing fake results and the emergence of leaders who actually were voted for by the people.

Asked on the effect as the assent distorted the nation’s political calendar, Amaechi reiterated saying: “Whatever it is cannot outweigh the benefits of electoral sanctity”.

