—Urges Buhari to sign bill

—Lauds President, INEC, Security for credible FCT polls

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

AHEAD of the 2023 general elections, President Muhammadu Buhari has been told to sign into law the Electoral Act Amendment Bill that has been transmitted to him by the National Assembly.

Briefing journalists in Abuja, Tuesday, the Chairman-elect of the Abuja Municipal Area Council, AMAC, Mr Christopher Zakka said the call became necessary to ensure a free, fair and credible general election in 2023.

Zakka, who won the AMAC election on the platform of the peoples Democratic Party, PDP, contended that it will not be acceptable to conduct the next general election with the electoral law left behind by the past administration since 2015.

He said the current generation of Nigerians most especially the youths require an electoral law that can stamd the test of time in the area of Information and Communication Technology, ICT

The AMAC Chairman-elect explained that electronic transmission of result which is included in the newly amended electoral Bill by the National Assembly would give credence to next year’s general election hence the need for the President to give his ascent to the Bill.

According to him, “The manual collation of result in the past has resulted to rigging in so many ways, therefore the introduction of electronic transmission of result is a welcome development towards the emergence of credible leaders at all levels in the forthcoming general election.”

He advised all Nigerians most especially the youths to support the new electoral amendment Bill passed by the both chambers of the National Assembly for the overall development of the country.

He commended President Buhari, the Minister of the FCT, Mohammed Bello, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC and the security agencies for ensuring a free, fair and credible chairmanship and councillorship elections in the area.

Zakka thanked residents of the area for giving him the mandate to pilot the affairs of council for the next three years.

He promised to give priority to projects such as rural water supply, electricity, education, roads, health and other developmental programmes that will improve the well being of people of Abuja Municipality most especially at the grassroots.

The Chairman-elect solicited the support of the residents to enable him succeed in his developmental programmes.