President Muhammadu Buhari

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

CIVIL Society Organisations in Akwa Ibom State have kicked againt President Muhammadu Buhari’s demand that political appointees aspiring for elective positions in the country should not be barred from participating in their party convention and congresses.

President Buhari while signing the Electoral Act Amendment Bill into Law on Friday, had requested that the National Assembly expunge the clause in section 84 which stipulates that for the purpose of nomination of candidates for any election section no political appointee at any level shall be a voting delegate or be voted for at a convention or Congress of any political party.

But, State Chairman of the CSOs, Dr Harry Udoh, while reacting on Saturday in Uyo, urged the National Assembly not to expunge the provision from the new Law.

His words: “Our position is simply what the what the National Assembly did is the right thing to do. You cannot remain in government and use the paraphernalia of office to be a delegate and also be an aspirant.

“If there are Ministers, Commissioners, Special Advisers who want to contest for elective positions, it makes sense, it is honourable that they should resign their appointments.

“The National Assembly as Lawmakers in the first instance did the right thing, so they shouldn’t go back on their stance. The President should be properly advised that that is the right thing to do.

“We commend the President for signing the Bill into Law, considering the fact that he benefitted from a free and fair electoral process, it became incumbent on him to ensure that he left electoral process that will allow the will and intent of the people to count.

We are quite enthused over it”

Dr Udoh who said they have observed that the Independent National Electoral Commissíon (INEC) has gradually with every election improved on the electoral process, stressed that the country needed the president to give legal power to it, to ensure that the improvement continued.

He described electoral process as key to electing credible leaders, adding, “So we need to see that it is strengthened, made robust enough to ensure that the will and intent of the people counts.

“We believe that will come to the point where vote buying will be criminalized. Voters are very critical to candidates getting into office that is why they buy votes. So we believe that perhaps by 2027 we will criminalize vote buying. Already the discussion is on within the Civil Society.

” And one of the provisions in the electoral Act is that one year to the general elections funds should be released to INEC. So we hope that funds will be made available to the Commission immediately to enable them begin the planning for the elections.”