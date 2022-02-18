Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF)

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja.

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Arewa Youth Consultative Forum, AYCF, has issued a strong warning to the All Progressives Congress, APC, People’s Democratic Party, PDP, and other political parties across Nigeria on electing youths into political offices or lose the votes from the northern part of the country.

The Secretary-General of Arewa Youth Consultative Forum, AYCF, Hon. Nuhu Sani Lere, who spoke on behalf of the Arewa youths said the northern region has resolved to support only political parties that will present worthy youths as candidate for political positions.

During a one-day roundtable and media parley for endorsement of credible youth political aspirants in Abuja, Lere enjoined political parties to ensure that passionate youths are presented as candidates vying for political positions.

Lere who is also the Magajin Gari Piriga who said that the youths are shocked to see parties still fielding old aspirants as party chairmen thereby neglecting vibrant and resourceful youths in the party, alleged that the Northern youths are tired of the old politicians who he claimed have brought them an ugly past.

He said: “We are in consultations and have resolved unanimously to vote only parties that elect youths into offices.

“How do you vote people of 70 years and above? Or is it those with EFCC cases, Boko Haram sponsors or anti-social media campaigner?” Nigeria he said, cannot move forward with this same old crooks with same songs.

“We need change, and the change begins now. Any party that failed to elect youths into leadership positions in the party faces the risk of loosing our votes.”

Speaking also, the aspirant of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Northwest Zonal Leader, Jibril Adamu, called out on Nigerian Youths to make themselves readily available in championing the cause of leadership in Nigeria.

“my message to young people like me is that as young people we have never been close to leadership of this country, when it comes to political party.

“This time around, for the first time, we’ve had somebody who’s less than 50, coming out for the position of national chairman of a party, there’s a strong signal politically, and a wake up call to my generation that as young people, we must not just relax, and expect everything to work smoothly simply because we are young people. We must show commitment, determination that yes, we can do.

“As young people, the best we can do is to identify, support and promote somebody within our generation, and that we must start now, because we barely don’t have time.

“The convention that is forthcoming, APC, is more of a foundation for us to excel, if truly we want to watch, the best we can do is to participate. We must see every little opportunity as an opportunity to launch an attack. What I mean by attack, an attack, contest for political offices. It starts from that, and unless we do that the older generation cannot see the qualities we have.

“As young people, the people we want to take over from are busy organizing intellectual event while unfortunately, people of my generation are there doing series of unserious activities, watching things that have no bearing to our development politically. We have reached a level of enough is enough.

“We must rise to our responsibilities. Well, I think the missing link is engagement. There have never been an opportunity for young people to engage directly. You cannot bring somebody that is not youth to discuss youth issues. So, it is Youth for Youth. Likewise, you cannot use the fault of somebody and generalize on behalf of the young people.

“There are other good young people. In the current administration of President Muhammadu Buhari platform, like the state where I am coming from in Kaduna, young people are the people championing the development in Kaduna state.

“So I’m proud to be identified as a young person and I am certain young people will still do more, and to those who have been given opportunity and have failed out we’re saying sorry, they are not part of us.

“The foundation of this country have been laid by young people so why can’t we revibe that energy and the synergy for us to work smoothly and so as young people, we are not happy that some of our people are falling, but that is natural for you. But there are more people who have done great things at the national level and district level”, he said.

Meanwhile on the side of the women and their place in politics, an official of Women Alliance For Better Tomorrow, WAFB, Musa Lubabatu, challenged the Nigerian women to include themselves in politics.

While she pointed the importance of youths engagement in politics, she advised the women to see themselves as fit in the political community of Nigeria.

She said: “My message is especially to the youths. They should please try to be involved in politics. We should not leave the politics for the older ones because they have been there and nothing good has come out from them.

“women, too, should be included in the government system because we also have a very vital role to play in the government.

“I am very sure that we have youths that are ready for it because from the posters we are seeing, from the programs held by the youth, you will know that they are ready for it. The youths have been used to do what they are not supposed to do.

“They have the ability to lead. They have the ability to be governors, they have the ability to be president, but they are not being given the privilege to do that. Now, I know for sure that we are very ready for this.”