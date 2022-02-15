…As Court adjourns case to 23 June,2022 for final report of settlement

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Joshua Daniel Rimven Esq representing Umma Investment Limited who stood in for Dr.Reuben Atabo ( SAN) in a case of land take over without due process of law against Governor Nasiru El-Rufai of Kaduna State and others, has said that the Defendants had sought for ” out of court settlement” .

He told journalists on Monday at a State High Court Kaduna after a court session,

that the Plaintiff was against the Governor of Kaduna State who was the first Defendant in the matter.

” The second Defendant is the Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice Kaduna State.the Olams Grains Company Ltd,then Crown Flour Mills Ltd and Ilella Construction Co.Ltd,” he said.

“I’m for the Plaintiff, Umma Investment Limited. The matter came up in court today,normally it supposed to be for the report of settlement… hearing. However,the parties are discussing settlement out of court,” he said.

According to him, the “case is still ongoing uptill now,that’s why the matter today,was adjourned to the 23rd of June 2022 for final report of settlement.”

“If there is no settlement, the case will go into hearing,” he said.

He said the case was all about the land that ‘was taken over by the government from Umma Investment along the Abuja-Kaduna expressway, where the Olam firm was situated.”

“The government took over the land from Umma Investment Limited without any compensation. So that’s what really happened. They took over the land without due process of law,” he said.