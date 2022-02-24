.

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Government has announced diversion of traffic for a duration of six months commencing from Saturday, March 5, 2022.

The diversion plan is to allow the Federal Ministry of Works to carry out comprehensive repair works on Eko Bridge (Alaka-Apongbon axis).

The state Commissioner for Transportation, Dr Frederic Oladeinde, announced this yesterday, in a statement.

The statement read in part: “In reference to the notification received from the Lagos State Government has released the diversion plan for a duration of 6 months commencing from Saturday 5th March 2022.

“According to the repair schedule contained in the notification, the diversion point is on the Apongbon bound lane of the bridge. Articulated and Heavy-duty Trucks will be barred from using the bridge due to the nature of the repair works. They will therefore be diverted to Costain Roundabout to access their desired destinations, while smaller vehicles inbound Apongbon from Alaka can still utilize the bridge during the course of the repair works.”

To further manage traffic, Oladeinde affirmed that traffic guides will be mounted along the affected routes to help motorists navigate the axis during the construction, adding that the state Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA, will be on the ground to coordinate movement.

While commending the citizenry for their uncompromised understanding and patience amidst various ongoing road projects within the State, Oladeinde assured that the end result would be beneficial to the general public and the state.