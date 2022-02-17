.

A group in the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State, the Repositioning Movement, has debunked the claim by former Governor of the State, Engr Segun Oni, that members of the group were forming what he described as a grand collation to win the June 18 governorship election.

Chairman of the Ekiti PDP Repositioning Movement, Engr Alaba Agboola said there was nowhere the group met with Engr Segun Oni, or his agents to discuss any grand coalition.

Engr Agboola added that after the PDP governorship primary election that produced Hon Bisi Kolawole as the candidate of the party, groupings in the party seized to exist, the reason why one of the major arrowheads of the Repositioning Movement, Otunba Yinka Akerele, is now the Director-General of Bisi Kolawole Campaign Organization.

According to Agboola, “Members of the Ekiti PDP Repositioning Movement are not political Harlots who move from parties to parties and as such cannot be part of any coalition with Oni, who obviously came to the PDP from the APC just for the purpose of using the PDP platform to contest the election.

“Most importantly, two aspirants from the Repositioning Movement, Otunba Yinka Akerele and Alhaji Lateef Ajijola, who contested the PDP primary election are full with the party’s candidate.

“Therefore, members of the Repositioning Movement are in PDP and in PDP will they remain and work with other members and supporters of the party to win the June 18 governorship election.”.

Engineer Oni should desist from this namedropping vice that will only mislead the general public.