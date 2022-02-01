By Dirisu Yakubu – Abuja

National chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Dr Iyorchia Ayu, Tuesday described Ekiti state governorship candidate, Bisi Kolawale in the July 18 election as the best to fly the party’s flag, describing him as an experienced politicians.

Ayu made the remark at the presentation of certificate of return to Kolawole who won the party primaries last weekend at the national Secretariat, Abuja.

In the words of the former Senate President, Kolawole is a perfect gentleman “who knows the rudiments of Ekiti state politics haven gone through the State House of Assembly, Commissioner and later the state chairman of the party.

“Bisi Kolawole have seen it all as a politician. He is a perfect fit as our candidate. He was a member of the state House of Assembly. He was a commissioner in the state and later, PDP Ekiti state chairman. So, Kolawole is a well breed politician.

“Let me appeal to our brothers and sisters in Ekiti state to put behind all their grievances and work towards the success of our party. It is only when we win that we can seat down and talk better,” he said.

While calling on stakeholders in the state to close rank, Ayu said it is in “oneness of purpose” that winning Ekiti state is possible for the party.

On their part, Delta state governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa representing the PDP Governors and Professor Jerry Gana who also stood in for the Board of Trustees, pledged their support towards the campaign adding that “winning Ekiti and Osun states is a gateway to sending the All Progressives Congress, APC, out of Aso Rock.

The duo therefore called for total reconciliation ahead of the poll.

Responding shortly after the presentation of the certificate, Bisi Kolawole thanked the National working committee for their efforts at putting the party at the right direction.

Kolawole said his emergence as the party candidate is the beginning of PDP revolution in Ekiti state, while he applauded the party initiative to have quickly set up a strong reconciliation committee.

“I want to sincerely thank our national leaders for putting our party in the right direction. Let me assure you that my emergence is the beginning of PDP revolution in Ekiti state.

“Ekiti state has been on steady progress before the interruption of the All Progressives Congress. Now, there is suffering, hunger, security problems and pensioners are dying. All these will change when I enter as governor of Ekiti state,” he assured.

