By Clifford Ndujihe & Rotimi Ojomoyela

TO ensure it approaches the June 18, 2022 governorship election with a united front, the Ekiti State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, last weekend, raised a reconciliation committee to address the grievances of aggrieved governorship aspirants, who are bitter with the outcome of the January 27 governorship primary.

The Reconciliation Committee is headed by Ekiti State Deputy Governor, Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi with Mr. Bunmi Adelugba as secretary. The committee also has two former deputy governors, Chief Abiodun Aluko and Prof. Modupe Adelabu; and Prof. Bolaji Aluko as members.

Raising the reconciliation team was one of the resolutions reached at a stakeholders’ meeting held on Saturday at the Osuntokun Pavilion of the Government House, Ado Ekiti, the state capital to discuss the last governorship primary, and the forthcoming national convention among other issues.

No fewer than four aspirants picked holes in the manner the primary was conducted and how Mr. Biodun Oyebanji, who enjoyed the backing of Governor Kayode Fayemi, won.

It was resolved at the meeting that the unity of APC in Ekiti State is sacrosanct. All party members were encouraged to work together as a team and shun any act that can cause disunity.

The stakeholders resolved that party members should see nothing wrong in people expressing grievances but pointed out to that such grievances must not be allowed to tear or destroy the party

Already, the committee has commenced work and calming frayed nerves.

While aspirants like Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, Mr. Femi Bamisile and Mr. Bamidele Faparusi, have agreed to work for the party at the forthcoming governorship election, one of them, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, has gone to court to challenge the result of the last primary.

Other aspirants the Committee is expected to appease and enlist their support for Oyebanji include Engr. Kayode Ojo, Otunba Demola Popoola and Mr. Oluwasola Afolabi and their supporters ahead of the main election.

Following the appeasement of some aggrieved aspirants, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, on Tuesday, appealed to members of the party close ranks with supporters of other aspirants in the January 27 primary election.

This gesture, according to Oyebanji, does not exclude members of other parties willing to join APC ahead the election.

Speaking during a ‘thank you visit’ to Ikole, Oye, Ilejemeje, Moba and Ido-Osi Local Governments areas on Monday, Oyebanji, who emphasised that campaign for the election had not started going by the guidelines of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, said the visit was to appreciate all members of the party for their support during the just concluded primary election.

“I am here today, first to fulfil the promise I made during the build up to the primary that I would come and show appreciation. Secondly, this visit is a follow up to the reconciliation parley we had with other aspirants who partook in the exercise.

“Yes, we have reached out to my brothers and friends who contested the election with me and they have agreed to support us as loyal party members to win the election. But perhaps there are some of their followers who are yet to be pacified, we want to use this opportunity to appeal to their friends in our midst to talk to such people and incorporate them fully into the system.

“I have said at different fora, that those who contested with me are loyal members of our party, who have only expressed their constitutional rights. We are all one and their followers are our party members as well. We must not discriminate as we need everybody to win on June 18,”

Speaking further, Oyebanji emphasised the need for members of the party to go back to the wards and work with the party leadership.

Also speaking, a former Ekiti State Chairman of the Party, High Chief Jide Awe, who corroborated Oyebanji’s position, urged those willing to work for Oyebanji’s victory to go back to their wards and mobilise members to get PVC as well as participate in the electioneering. He said all hands must be on deck for the success of the party at the governorship poll.

How the party can get all hands on deck

To get all hands on deck, the party must ensure genuine reconciliation. For Opeyemi Bamidele, Femi Bamisile and Dele Faparusi, who had been nursing the ambition of picking the APC ticket for 12 years, issues surrounding the the primary and its outcome should be addressed fairly and equitably so that all stakeholders will fight the election with full strength and avert a repeat of what happened in 2014.

Bamidele’s defection in 2014 to the Labour Party unsettled the APC and cost Fayemi a re-election. Bamidele himself lost out as then Governor Ayodele Fayose of the PDP was re-elected.

Now, Bamidele, who said he has been consulting after the primary, said he would not take the extreme options of defection or going to court.

Senator Bamidele, who represents Ekiti Central Senatorial District said he would not challenge the victory of Oyebanji, in court for the sake of unity and cohesion in the APC.

However, he noted that his decision not to drag the party court does not in any way validate the primary as free and fair, saying he still harbours resentment against the January 27 primary, which he described as a flagrant abrasion of democracy ethos.

Bamidele, had shortly after the primary threatened to challenge the primary that produced Oyebanji, a former secretary to the State Government as a candidate, alleging that it was brazenly skewed and manipulated by Governor Abubakar Badaru-led APC committee.

However, in a statement on february 10, Bamidele said he recanted on his earlier position after critical stakeholders intervened and appealed to him to sheathe his sword.

Bamidele maintained that he was ruffled by the alleged abysmal turn the shadow poll went and the betrayal of confidence therein, but said his action didn’t connote that he had abandoned the struggle to right the wrongs and make the party truly democratic.

“In spite of my strong convictions as expressed above, I have come to some irreversible conclusions and these are the messages I need to pass on to all and sundry today as I temporarily break my silence on the way forward. One is to say that I have chosen to drop the option of going to Court to sue the party.

“The other is to make it crystal clear to everyone that both my supporters and I will not defect from APC. Details of the reasons which informed these choices will be communicated at a later date when my supporters and I address Ekiti people and Nigerians at large. It is not just about me.

“It is about the unity and progress of Ekiti State and her politically undermined and economically afflicted people. It is also about ensuring that the ground is not prepared for reactionary beneficiaries to take advantage of seeming lack of capacity to manage our affairs as a ruling party in the state.

“I also must coordinate and lead my own aspect of this popular struggle in a way to ensure that my supporters and stakeholders who had been isolated from the mainstream of the party become relevant again, for anything short of that can only be a highway to nowhere.

“We have all contributed so much to building this party in Ekiti State and the management as well as its decision making process cannot be an exclusive preserve of a few.

“That is the new reality that those in control, including our national leadership must accept or it becomes a popular subject matter of a struggle around which a popular movement must be built.”