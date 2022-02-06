By Rotimi Ojomoyela

After weeks of speculation, former Governor Segun Oni of Ekiti State, yesterday, defected from the People’s Democratic Party.

It was gathered that the former governor, who lost the PDP ticket to contest June governorship election in Ekiti, left the party with a large number of party members.

READ ALSO:APC convention: Buhari to court govs on choice of party chairman, Presidential candidate, others

This latest defection is the second time Oni would be leaving the PDP, the first one was in 2014, shortly before the governorship election.

That time, he headed to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Oni is yet to indicate the party he would be pitching tent with this time, but speculation is rife that he may join All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) to contest the 2022 governorship poll.

In a telephone chat with Sunday Vanguard in Ado-Ekiti, a spokesperson, Mr Jackson, stated that the decision of Oni and thousands of supporters to leave PDP was taken at a stakeholders’ meeting held at Oni’s residence in Ifaki-Ekiti, Ido/ Osi Local Government Area of the state.

He stated that Oni yielded to pressure from the overwhelming majority of Ekiti people who are desirous of returning him to Government House under any political party.

Jackson, a former PDP State Publicity Secretary, hinted that the former governor’s resignation from the PDP was with immediate effect.

“Engr. Segun Oni has finally resigned from PDP. All the people of Ekiti has decided that they want Segun Oni on any platform. And he had hearkened to the calls. In fact, it was the image of Oni that has been promoting PDP in Ekiti State. And once the PDP has decided to kill itself, we have to take a bow and leave, “ Jackson added.