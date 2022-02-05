By Rotimi Ojomoyela, Ado-Ekiti

Former Ekiti State governor, Segun Oni on Saturday dumped from the People’s Democratic Party.

It was gathered that the former governor left the PDP with a sizeable number of party members

This latest defection would be making the second time the former Governor would be leaving the PDP, the first one was in 2014, shortly before the governorship election.

Oni is yet to indicate the party he would be pitching tent with, but speculation is rife that the ex-governor may join All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) to contest the governorship poll.

In a telephone chat with newsmen in Ado-Ekiti on Saturday, the Spokesman of Segun Oni Movement Mr. Adebayo Jackson, who not only confirmed the development, said the Oni’s resignation was with immediate effect.

Jackson stated that the decision of Oni and thousands of supporters to leave PDP was taken at stakeholders’ meeting held at Oni’s residence in Ifaki-Ekiti, Ido/ Osi Local Government Area of the state.

He stated that Oni yielded to pressures from the overwhelming majority of Ekiti people who are desirous of returning him back to the government house under any political party.

“Engr. Segun Oni has finally resigned from PDP. All the people of Ekiti has decided that they want Segun Oni on any platform. And he had harken to the calls. In fact, it was the image of Oni that has been promoting the image of PDP in Ekiti State. And once the PDP has decided to kill itself we have to take a bow and leave.

“Ekiti people will not leave Oni alone to go like that because they can’t see any other person that can deliver what Oni has been doing for them.

“So, it is the voice of the people and not the voice of anybody. As it is now, both PDP and APC will be contesting against the people of Ekiti. And the symbol of the people of Ekiti State is Engr. Oni”, Jackson said.

Also speaking, former Director of Segun Oni Campaign Organization, Hon. Lanre Ogunsuyi said the former governor’s exit was informed by high degree of injustice melted to Oni by some powerful forces in the party during the January 26, primary election.

“We have just said bye bye to PDP and Oni thanked all the people that worked with him and dissolved all the structures that ran the purported primary in PDP. What we have now is a confluence of people called Segun Oni Movement. By next week, we should have sorted ourselves out in line with INEC timetable.

“It is normal to speculate about politician especially a politician of Oni’s stature. He is a former governor and he has just left PDP. What is certain is that we have left PDP, but we are not certain about where we are going.

On why Oni left PDP, he said, ” Because PDP operates like a cult. Oni has been consistent in the search of truth. Truth in Nigerian politics means you will be persecuted and all that and that is all that has been happening. When you are consistently in the search of truth, fairplay, those things have no value in Nigerian politics”, he said.

