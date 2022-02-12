Egypt Air has pledged support for FaSttest Shedder, Nigeria’s first-ever weight loss reality TV show.

The airline made the pledge, as Seyi Olusore Shedams, the Programme’s initiator, presented season four winners of FaSttest Shedder, Chioma Olivia, and Marilyn Uche, to the company.

Impressed with the season four of the show, Country Manager, Egypt Air, Muharram Abdel Rahman reiterated the airline’s commitment to continue to support FaSttest Shedder, and leveraging its ambition to encourage fitness and healthy living.

More so, for brand sustainability, and media management, Olusore, a personal trainer, who founded Shedams, to help people regain their self-confidence, secured a Talent Management deal with Estol Africa, joining talents like Olamide, Fireboy DML, Phyno, Ruth Kadiri, Harrysong, Bimbo Ademoye, Chy Nwakanma, Zinny X, and Monalisa Stephen in various relationships with Estol Africa.

Disclosing this development, Esther Adekeye aka Cute Kimani, the Managing Partner of Estol Africa, expressed delight in Olusore, as she stated that the world deserves to know who he is.

“I’m glad to announce that Olusore of Shedams, has joined our talent pool, a development that we are not only happy about, but also proud of,” she said.