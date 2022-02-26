The Campaign Team led by the governor’s aide has visited 21 local government Areas in the State and has also inaugurated Drug Control Vanguards , to continue the campaign in their various ward. They are also to be all eyes and ears at the grassroots, gathering useful information

The Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Social Works, Mrs. Pally Eghove, has called on parents, students, teachers, politicians, etc not to relent on the fight against drug abuse because it is destroying lives and destinies especially those of our youths, who are tomorrow’s Leaders

Pally Eghove disclosed this when she visited Burutu Local Government Area with her team to enlighten the people on the causes, consequences of drug abuse, and how to prevent this dangerous trend.

The governor’s aide who visited the riverine communities through the boat with her team noted that drug abuse has increased drastically and there is a need for all to come together and join hands with His Excellency, Sen Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, as he champions the fight against drug abuse and illicit trafficking.

“There are many living in the riverine communities who are still into drug abuse, especially the unconventional ones and we need to enlighten them more on the dangers that come with drug abuse

The threat of the effects of drug abuse and illicit trafficking on mankind is real and numerous.

Drugs abuse has negative effects on the users, economy, politics, development, peace, and security, so we must all speak out against this act.

The youths who were expected to be the engine room of our economy and society had been lured into drug trafficking because of the enormous profit that accrued from it and had over time become dependent users.

A more worrisome phenomenon in recent times is the nexus between drugs, crimes, and terrorism, which had led to an increase in social vices such as rape, kidnapping, armed robbery, killing for ritual purposes, and cultism, just because hard drugs, now than before, are more easily accessible

The State Government is not alone in the fight against drug abuse but in collaboration with the Police and the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA.

We won’t stop fighting again drug abuse in our State.” She said.

The campaign was attended by Burutu Vice Chairman, Hon. Comlus Ekisa, Area Commander of NDLEA, Mr. Chuks Okanigbe , Chief Dr. Julius Taekeme State Vice Chairman of PDP Delta South, security operatives, Councillors, Supervisor Councillors, Students, LGA, and Ward Women Leaders, has witnessed acceptance by youths and all across the State.