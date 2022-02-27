Senior Special Assistant to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa on Social Works, Mrs. Pally Eghove, has called on parents, students, teachers, and politicians not to relent in the fight against drug abuse.

Eghove disclosed this when she visited Burutu Local Government Area with her team to enlighten the people on the causes, consequences and how to end drug abuse.

The governor’s aide noted that drug abuse has increased drastically, saying there is a need for all to come together and join hands with Okowa in fighting the scourge.

She said: “Many people are living in the riverine communities who are still into drug abuse, especially the unconventional ones and we need to enlighten them on the dangers of drug abuse.

“The threat of the effects of drug abuse and illicit trafficking on mankind is real and numerous.

“Drugs abuse has negative effects on the users, economy, politics, development, peace, and security, so we must all speak out against this act.

“The youths who were expected to be the engine room of our society had been lured into drug trafficking.”

