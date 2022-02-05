Explains load shedding in Lagos axis

As one unit of 180MW restored

By Chris Ochayi – Abuja

The Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN, has explained that the ongoing load shedding in Lagos axis was as a result of fire that gutted Egbin power station this week Wednesday.

The General Manager, Public Affairs at TCN, Mrs. Ndidi Mbah, who gave the explanation via a statement in Abuja, said the fire incident necessitated the shutdown of all the power generating units in the power station.

She said with the shutdown of the units, a total of 630MW was removed from the grid.

According to the statement, “The Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN, hereby inform the general public that the ongoing load shedding in the Lagos axis is as a result of the fire incident which occurred in Egbin Power station on Wednesday this week, which necessitated the shutdown of all the power generating units in the power station.

“The removal of 630MW from the grid at the same time means that TCN had to strive to ensure that it achieves generation load balance to maintain the stability of the grid.

This it did by reducing bulk electricity to Lagos, to avoid overloading the 330kV lines within the state, while the third unit at the Shiroro Station was tied.

These were necessary to avoid the collapse of the nation’s grid.

“Meanwhile, Egbin Power Station is working assiduously to ensure a full restoration of its generating units to the grid and until this happens, TCN will continue to do all it can to keep the grid stable.

“TCN will continue the evacuation of generated power from Egbin Power Station as soon as the station resumes power generation”.

