By Soni Daniel

A day after getting a court order for the final forfeiture of 24 property worth N11 billion to the Federal Government, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Tuesday, released details of the 24 property seized from a top military officer.

The EFCC had on Monday received the nod for a final forfeiture of the army officer’s property to the Federal Government from Justice N. E. Maha of the Federal High Court, Abuja.

The order was pursuant to a forfeiture application by the EFCC, which had in May 2020, secured the interim forfeiture of the property, which it claimed were secured with proceeds of economic crime.

The 24 property scattered across Kano, Kaduna, Borno and Cross River states, comprise land, shopping complex, gas and fuel stations, events centres, block factories and plastic production factory cumulatively valued at N10.9 billion.

Before the final forfeiture on Monday, the court had ordered the publication of notices in national newspapers, inviting persons with interest in them to show cause why they should not be finally forfeited to the Federal Government.

A statement by spokesman of EFCC, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, said with no such interest shown by any entity, Justice Maha ordered the final forfeiture of the property to the Federal Government.

The EFCC statement listed the seized property as: A 16 pump filling station located at Rijiyar Lemo, Kano; a filling station with 41 pumps located opposite Federal Secretariat, Kano; a filling station with 39 pumps located along BUK Road, Kano; a filling station with 31 pumps located along Zaria Bypass, Kano; a filling station with 31 pumps located along Maiduguri Bypass, Kano.

Others are a filling station with 29 pumps located along Maiduguri Bypass, Kano; a filling station with 23 pumps located along Naibawa, Kano; a filling station with 39 pumps located along Bachirawa, Kano; a silling station with 51 pumps and a one-storey building with 35 shops attached to the filling station located along Shiek Ja’afar Road Dorayi, Kano.

An LPG plant with 30 shops attached to it located along Zaria Road, Kano; Marhaba Event Centre, Guda Abdullahi Road, Farm Centre, Kano; a three storey building (Plaza) with 28 shops located on Hadeja Road, next to Sheshe Supermarket, Kano; a three-storey building (plaza) with 126 shops located on Audu Bako Way, opposite Nation Plaza, Kano.

Classic Block Industry at Maiduguri Road, Kano; Atlasfield Corporate Headquarters, L6 Ahmadu Bello Way, Kaduna; Undeveloped plot located at Sharada, Adjacent A.A. Rano Filling Station, Kano; Undeveloped plot located at Yan Rake, adjacent Dala Orthopedic Hospital, Kano.

Undeveloped plot located along Kano-Gwarzo Road, adjacent Kedco Regional Office, Kano North/Opposite Silver Spoon Restaurant, Kano; Undeveloped plot located along Kano-Gwarzo Road, opposite Markaz Mosque, Kano; Undeveloped plot located on Sani Marshal Road, Opposite Nissan Automobile, Kano.

11.7 hectares located adjacent TINAPA Resort, Adiabo, Calabar; Truck Assembly Plant, Easter Bypass, Kano; Event Centre located in Calabar, Cross River State and Aflac Plastics Limited located behind National Eye Centre, Kaduna.