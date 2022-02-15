By Soni Daniel, ABUJA

One day after getting a court order for the final forfeiture of 24 property worth N11 billion to the Federal Government of Nigeria, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Tuesday, released the details of the 24 property seized from a top military officer.

The EFCC had, on Monday, received the nod for a final forfeiture of the army officer’s property to the Federal Government from Justice N. E. Maha of the Federal High Court Abuja.

The order was pursuant to a forfeiture application by EFCC, which had in May 2020 secured the interim forfeiture of the property, which it claimed were secured with proceeds of economic crime.

The property

The 24 property scattered across Kano, Kaduna, Borno and Cross River States, comprise land, shopping complex, gas station and fuel stations, events centres, block factories and plastic production factory, cumulatively valued at N10.9 billion.

Before the final forfeiture on Monday, the court had ordered the publication of notices in national newspapers, inviting persons with interest in them to show cause why they should not be finally forfeited to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

A statement by the spokesman for the EFCC, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, and made available to Vanguard on Tuesday, pointed out that with no such interest shown by any entity, Justice Maha ordered the final forfeiture of the property to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

