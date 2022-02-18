The Metaverse truly came to the public domain in November of 2021 when Mark Zuckerberg announced that Facebook would be rebranded to Meta and attempt to kick start humanity’s step into the virtual world.

‘Metaverse’ is an umbrella term for virtual interaction in whatever form that may take and could even evolve to somewhere in which we spend a large percentage of our lives.

Metaverse cryptocurrencies are already a major part of the market and have a total market cap of $30 billion. Most analysts believe this is only going to increase in 2022.

Zuckerberg and the multitude of other Metaverse developers have lofty aims.

They strongly believe that almost all aspects of daily life can transfer over to the Metaverse, such as:

• Socialising, including social media.

• Business interactions and transactions.

• Entertainment, from gaming to film and live music.

• Shopping: virtual shops selling virtual goods.

SSW



• Education: immersive experiences for those attending schools, colleges, and universities.

There are leading forces looking to make these futuristic concepts a reality, and some, like Decentraland (MANA), The Sandbox (SAND), and Seesaw Protocol (SSW), are already succeeding.

Decentraland (MANA)

Decentraland (MANA) is a virtual reality platform on the Ethereum (ETH) Network.

The project was launched with a $24 million ICO in 2017 and is currently the Metaverse cryptocurrency with the largest market cap, over $5 billion.

In the virtual universe of Decentraland users can buy, sell, build upon, and monetise land.

MANA is the currency used within the Decentraland Metaverse.

Inhabitants can use their MANA to pay for improvements to their avatars, new clothes, better names, and more Non-fungible items.

After a tough start to the year, MANA rebounded by more than 70%, in part thanks to a partnership with JP Morgan.

The financial giants are entering the Metaverse with a lounge in Decentraland.

The Sandbox (SAND)

The Sandbox (SAND) was launched way back in 2011 and is similar to Decentraland.

Inhabitants of The Sandbox can buy virtual land and on it, build a huge number of things designed to their specifications.

SAND’s $4.3 billion market cap is the second largest in the Metaverse.

The Sandbox has partnered with several major celebrities and brands, including Snoop Dogg and Adidas.

Recently, Gucci announced that it is buying land in The Sandbox and will allow SAND holders to purchase unique Gucci items and NFTs.

Seesaw Protocol (SSW) and Education in the Metaverse

Education is a sector that could be fundamentally altered by the Metaverse.

With the combined power of virtual reality and virtual spaces, subjects that may not capture some students’ full attention can completely immerse them.

For example, History lessons could transport children back to Ancient Rome or Trench Warfare from the safety of their classrooms.

Seesaw Protocol (SSW), which is midway through Stage 1 of its presale, has this exact goal.

On its presale page, SSW states, “Seesaw will harness (the Metaverse) to enhance traditional learning techniques with memorable experiences that engage and inspire.”

The creators behind SSW will be seeking involvement from key Ivy League and Top Tech Universities and Colleges to potentially bring these techniques to schools in the United States.

Seesaw Protocol (SSW) Since Launch

Since launching in mid-January 2022 at the price of $0.005, SSW has exploded by the way over 1000%.

Some analysts predict it could continue on this path during the remainder of its presale and increase by up to 7000%.

Day to day it continues to increase by 5%. Its current price is $0.063.

Enter Presale: https://presale.seesawprotocol.io/register

Website: https://seesawprotocol.io/

Telegram: https://t.me/SEESAWPROTOCOL

Twitter: https://twitter.com/SEESAWPROTOCOL

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/seesaw.protocol