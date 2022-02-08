Extreme dressing by students on campus

make N10,000 daily selling my nudes, video chatting – Jenny, UNICAL

can’t hawk by body, I sell garri — Cynthia, UNICROSS

By Emmanuel Unah

CALABAR- FEMALE University students in Cross River State have invented strategies to keep body and soul together, both profligate and resourceful, to prevail over the harsh economic realities in the country.

In fact, a number of the female students were allegedly sponsoring their tertiary education, as funds provided by their parents and guardians were not enough to meet their needs, especially with the increase in school fees by the institutions, rising cost of books and educational materials.

NDV learned that female students, who outnumber their male counterparts at the seven tertiary institutions in the state: University of Calabar, UniCal, University of Cross River State, (three campuses), Arthur Jarvis University, Havillah University, College of Nursing, College of Health Technology and Institute of Technology in the state, were badly hit.

Some engage in debauched, risky endeavors

Our sources said to make ends meet, more than a few girls participate in immoral and chancy undertakings to feed themselves and sustain lavish lifestyles.

They walk the red light areas to solicit for male clients, keep multiple sex mates, host sex orgies in their accommodations, coddle in lesbianism, nude video chat and trade nude photos.

Social media has made it easy for such girls to solicit and engage clients via Facebook messenger, WhatsApp, Instagram and many other blue apps

They are handy with their cell phones anywhere they are just to be in contact with their clients and lecherous men while seeking for new ones.

Those who opted for decent ways took to farming, petty trading, part-time jobs and beseeching friends and relatives.

I sell my nudes, video chat – Jenny, UNICAL student

Jenny, a student of UniCal, told NDV: “It is easy, there is no body contact with my client. I use my phone to get clients. If I add someone on Facebook, I chat him and give him my phone number on messenger and ask him to add me on WhatsApp because it is more secure than messenger against hacking. On the average, I make N10, 000 a day through video chatting and selling my nudes.”

She said from the proceeds, she buys data, feeds and maintains herself.

I place sexy story on Facebook, etc – Helen

Another undergraduate, Helen (surname withheld) said: “I prefer body contact with the client, I use my phone and place a sexy story on Facebook, and there is an army of requests of ‘can we meet? I then select those I feel can pay for my services. I avoid students, except Yahoo boys because I am looking for money, not love, so when any of them takes me on, I drink, eat and get cash at the end of it.”

I go out to hustle…

Some of the girls move to red light areas like Atekong Drive and the plethora of night clubs where they hook clients and at the end of every session with clients, in the toilets or sharp end spots, they get paid.

NDV questioned a female student observed to be going out every evening and returning the next day at a nieghbourhood in Calabar, she angrily replied: “What do you mean? Wetin I go stay for house for night do? Will the house take care of me? I do go out to hustle for crying out loud,” and walked away.

Men flock ‘short time’ joints

A visit to some of the ‘short time’ areas in the city indicates a steady flow of patronage as men drive in to have fun with girls and most of them, students.

“We charge N1000 per hour and our rooms are clean, steady water, electricity and comfortable beds,” a lady in one of the spots, along Diamond Hill, said.

I can’t hawk my body – Cynthia, UNICROSS student

The girls who farm and do petty trading are few, but were proud and abhor trading their bodies for cash.

A University of Cross River student, Cynthia, asserted: “I cannot sell my body to any man for anything. A basin of garri is N10, 000, I buy cassava in the village and process garri, sell and pay the owner of the farm and the remaining one I take to school. On the average, I make about N50, 000 before coming to school from the garri I sell.”

Cutting newspaper mast heads

Some undergraduates also visit Vanguard Newspapers and other newspaper offices in Calabar to cut mast heads of unsold papers and get rewarded for their services by circulation officers.