...say the burning of houses continue in Imo

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The burning of houses belonging to Imo people by suspected members of Ebubeagu security outfit has allegedly continued, with the latest which happened in Umuorobara Okwunakuwa Uvuru in Aboh Mbaise local government area and Umuohuo, Mpam in Ekwerazu, Ahaizu Mbaise local government area all in Imo state.

Vanguard gathered the latest incident that happened on Tuesday night, which led to the villagers taking cover even in the bushes on that night of the attack.

Sources from the affected villages, who pleaded not to mention their names, alleged this time around, it was the Ebubeagu security outfit that led the operation.

They alleged that as a result of the attack many were injured while battling to locate a safer environment.

When Vanguard reached out to some notable leaders in the affected local government areas they pleaded that if their names were mentioned that it could lead to the burning of their houses and they would be targeted.

At the time of filing this report, most of the villagers complained that they no longer sleep with their two eyes closed adding that some of them had fled to neighbouring communities where they felt that they would be safe.

A source said: “We no longer sleep. You hear a gunshot the next thing is to run into the bush and hide. You stay there until the end of the shooting. Our people are vacating from their homes to any other place they can feel safe. We don’t know why this war against our people.”

It should be recalled that some communities in Aboh Mbaise local government area in the state, also witnessed similar ugly development last weekend.

At the time of filing this report, Imo state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Micheal Abattam, said he should be given some time to find out the true situation and that he was not aware.

