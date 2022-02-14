.

Ebubeagu operational, not official -Govt

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

Confusion, Panic have trailed the existence and operation of Ebubeagu security outfit in Imo state, in some communities in the state.

Vanguard gathered on Monday from some communities that the acclaimed security outfit of the Ebubeagu operation has forced villagers to abandon their homes.

It was alleged that their operation has led to some tragic stories in the state one of which was the reported killing of a 22-year-old boy one Chigozie Igbo, from Umuoke, Atta in Njaba Local Government Area of Imo state.

Also, the most recent panic happened on Monday when an alarm was raised around Awonmanma in Oru East Local Government in the state that the Ebubeagu was on their way to the Awonmanma market to allegedly cause havoc.

This alarm caused great confusion, and many traders ran away and hurriedly shut down their shops.

It was gathered for some of the communities that were badly affected by the so-called Ebubeagu, have lived under fear since the beginning of this year.

Some of the affected communities include Awonmama, Akatta, in Oru East Local Government Area, Umuoke, Atta, in Njaba Local Government Area, Umutanze, Ihioma, Okporo in Orlu Local Government Area.

Also, in the Orsu local government area, we have Orsuihitteukwa and Amannachi among others.

When the State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba, was called to find if Ebubeagu was in existence in the state, he said: “The Ebubeagu has not been launched officially but they are in operation.”

