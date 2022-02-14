By Peter Okutu

ACTIVITIES kicked off as early as 5:30a.m within Abakaliki, capital of Ebonyi State as residents were seen in their numbers going about their normal businesses.

Transportation of goods and services from one location to the other were unhindered in various parts of the State.

Vanguard gathered that schools that were not on mid-term break, opened for normal classroom activities as school children were seen trying meet up with their class schedule for the day.

Filling stations, shopping malls, banks, POS centres, Government offices, shops along major streets, markets, eateries and institutions of learning, among others were all opened for business.

There were no reported case of intimation or molestation from any group or individual across the State.

Also, the much talked about sit at home order by the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB did not affect the usual mood of the people, during the annual 14th February, Valentine’s day celebration in the State.

The state, as at the time of this report was calm and peaceful as Ebonyi people were going about their normal businesses without fear or intimidation.