By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

The Chairman of the All Progressive Congress, APC, Ebonyi State, Chief Stanley Okoro Emegha, weekend expressed confidence that the Party will win both the Ebonyi Governorship and Presidential elections in 2023.

Emegha who received his certificate from the National Secretariat of the Party in Abuja as the authentic Chairman of the Party in the State stated this during a civic reception organized in his honour at the International Conference Centre, Abakaliki

The Chairman noted that going by the support APC has been getting from the citizens of the State, PDP members will have no other choice than to vote for the party in next year’s general election.

According to him, Ebonyi is not one of the states you will be doubtful that APC will win even PDP will vote for APC in Ebonyi. I am back as the brand new Chairman of APC in Ebonyi State. As our Governor didn’t fail Ebonyi people, I will also not fail.

“Ebonyi is standing as the best state in the country in terms of infrastructural development. The Governor knows how to manage party administration with his wealth of experience and we’ll work closely with him to move the party forward.

“Am confident that this is the Chairman that will produce the next President from the South East. Something very great is happening. Nigerians believe that he will do well. He is going to be the next President of the country that Nigerians need.

“We have never held any parallel Congress in Ebonyi. That man, Haruna Ajah is not a registered member of the party but he can be given an opportunity in the party to take care of things in our store. I showcased my certificate as the authentic Chairman of APC in Ebonyi State.”

