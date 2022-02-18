



The Ebubeagu security outfit in Ebonyi has arrested no fewer than 12 persons suspected to be drug peddlers in Afikpo South Local Government Area of the state.



The Special Security Consultant to Ebonyi Government, Chief Stanley Okoro-Emegha, disclosed this on Thursday at a news briefing in Abakakili.



Okoro-Emegha spoke on the efforts by the group to curb crime and criminality in different parts of the state.



He said that the suspects had been handed over to the police authorities for further investigation and prosecution.



He said that they were arrested in their hideouts, following a tip off from concerned members of the public.



He said that his men recovered some hard drugs, including the dangerous Methamphetamine, popularly called “Mkpuru miri” and some live ammunition from the suspects during the raid.



“We got the hint that some men of the underworld are constituting nuisance around the Afikpo axis.



“Upon our investigation, we found out that the gang deals in hard drugs, including the latest one in town, called Mkpuru miri.



“This brand of hard drug is destroying our youths and often makes them mad, thus creating more problems for their families and the larger society.



Okoro-Emegha hoped that the arrest would serve as deterrent to others.



“Our men are on a manhunt of other members of the syndicate, who escaped arrest during the raid of their hideout,” he said.



He also hoped that more revelations would be made during the police investigation, especially over the recovery of live bullets from the suspects.



He frowned at the involvement of youths in crime, in spite of the campaign against crime and criminality in the state.



Okoro-Emegha called on parents to ensure that they gave their children and wards sound upbringing, adding that society should shun the get-rich-quick mentality.



He thanked the public for volunteering useful information that led to the arrest.



He also assured them of greater surveillance in the state to ensure that criminal elements did not make the area their comfort zone.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Gov. Dave Umahi inaugurated Ebubeagu in 2021 to support the police to fight crime in the state.



Vanguard News Nigeria