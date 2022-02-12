.

…urges them to be agents of grassroot devt

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

CHAIRMAN of the Association of Local Government of Nigeria, Delta State Chapter, Barrister Victor Ebonka, has charged Secretaries to Local Government Councils, SLGs to be agents of grassroot development in their respective Local Government Areas in pursuant of the Smart Agenda of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

He gave the charge while inaugurating the State Forum of Local Government Secretaries and its Executive Council.

Ebonka who is also the National Legal Adviser of ALGON, said the inauguration was aimed at fostering unity amongst the SLG’s in state aimed at effective service delivery

The election /inauguration of the Executive Council took place at Ika North East Local Government Secretariat with 20 out of the 25 Local Government Secretaries in attendance.

Those elected as Principal Officers of the Forum were; Augustine Okom – Chairman ( SLG, Ndokwa West), Samuel Khalil – Secretary (SLG ,Warri North), Margaret Abiko -Treasurer (SLG , Uvwie), Joseph Ubrurhe – Financial Secretary (SLG, Ughelli South), Augustine Eloka -PRO (SLG, Oshimili North), Gladys Omare -Provost (SLG, Warri South West), Iyeh Brendan Chukwuemeka -Coordinator Delta North ( SLG , Oshimili South), Leader Eyu – Coordinator Delta Central (SLG, Okpe ), Labo Clifford Far-Akpo – Coordinator Delta South (SLG, Bomadi).

Vanguard News Nigeria