Soni Daniel

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, on Wednesday, secured the interim forfeiture of two landed properties worth over N104m belonging to Aminu Side Garunbabba.

Justice Obiora Egwuatu of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, granted the order while ruling on the application by counsel to the EFCC, Ekele Iheanacho brought pursuant to Section 17 of the Advance Fee Fraud and other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006.

The Court directed that the interim forfeiture order be published in Thisday and Punch Newspapers, alerting anyone with interest in the properties to show cause why they should not be forfeited to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

The respondent between 2017 and 2018, allegedly received the sum of N341.971,9 million as Duty Tour Allowance for travels that were not made and diverted the proceeds to acquire the forfeited properties.

The properties include a four-bedroom Terrace Maisonette with BQ at Barumark Groove Estate, Plot 667 Cadastral Zone Bo3, Wuye District, Abuja purchased at the rate of N65 million.

The other property, bought for N39 million, is situated at No. 5 Lodge Road, Kano State.

Justice Egwatu adjourned till March 23, 2022, for consideration of the motion for final forfeiture of the properties

Vanguard News Nigeria