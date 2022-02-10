By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Dr. Reuben Atabo, Senior Advocates of Nigeria, (SAN) and 7 other lawyers have teamed up to secure the Durbar Hotel Kaduna for the family of the late military ruler, General Sani Abacha.

With this development, a Kaduna State High Court Justice Hannatu Balogun, has fixed April 4th, 2022 for proof of case in the suit by Durbar Hotel PLC against the Kaduna State Government over alleged illegal demolition of the property.

Durbar hotel allegedly belonging to the family of the late Sani Abacha, had filed a suit over alleged plans by the State government to take over the property despite pending appeal on the matter at the Supreme Court.

The defense Counsel, Mustapha AU (SAN) represented by Sule Umar had on Thursday, told the court that they have filed a case of change of counsel.

“We are asking for a new date because we are already working on the defence,” he said.

The lead Counsel to the Durbar hotel owners, Dr. Reuben Atabo (SAN) told the court that energy was been wasted by the defendants for proposing an appeal on a matter that has been on for the past two years.

“But we are ready to proof our case by next sitting,” Atabo said. Other Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SAN) teaming up with the lead Counsel on the matter include Samuel Katung and Johnson Usman.

The authorities have since demolished Durbar hotel because it had been moribund for years.

