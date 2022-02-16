DSS still won’t allow Kanu change clothes, Ozekhome tells Justice Nyako

File: Nnamdi Kanu’s first day in court.

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri, ABUJA

Human rights lawyer, Chief Mike Ozekhome(SAN), who is the lead counsel to the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, on Wednesday, told Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, that the Department of State Services, DSS, has refused to allow Kanu change his clothes.

Recall that the court had categorically said Kanu must change his clothes, as he was still on same wears he had on the day he was arrested. Read the order HERE.

However, as the case came up today, Wednesday, Ozekhome told the Court sitting in Abuja, that Kanu had been denied access to news clothes.

The senior lawyer, who recently took over the defence team of the embattled IPOB leader, said despite an express order of the court, the DSS declined to allow the IPOB leader to have a change of clothing.

He alleged that the security agency refused to allow Kanu to receive new clothes that were brought to him by his younger brother, Emmanuel.

“My Lord will still see the defendant in the same uniform which my lord warned against in the last proceedings.

“It will be recalled that they had on that day alleged that he said that he preferred to wear the same cloth because it is designers.

“However, since that time, the younger brother of the defendant, his lawyer and sister have gone three times with materials for him to change, but they refused collecting them.

“So bad was it that Ejiofor had to call the Director of Legal Services and complained to him.

“The Director told him that he would do something about it, that he would contact the Director of Operations to ensure that the order was carried out.

“But since then, nothing has been done. They have not allowed him to change his clothes.”

Vanguard News