…NDLEA seizes 22,160kg codeine, Meth, Loud at Lagos seaport, Mushin raids

By Kingsley Omonobi, Abuja

A 64-year-old former Divisional Police Officer of Idanre Police Station, Ondo State, who was dismissed from service for drug offences, Mr Monday Chika, has been arrested with an accomplice, Emmanuel Eniola, 40, with 280 blocks of compressed cannabis weighing 168kg.

Also, a female drug kingpin, Mrs Jemilat Seriki, who is one of the owners of 12,385 pellets of Loud imported from Ghana and intercepted at Eko Atlantic Beach, Victoria Island, Lagos on November 27, 2021, was arrested by narcotics officers.

It was gathered that over 22,160 kilograms of codeine syrup, methamphetamine and skunk were seized at Apapa seaport and a notorious drug den, Akala, Mushin, Lagos in two major operations in the state by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA.

A total of 14,080kg codeine syrup (8,080 litres) and 4,352.43kg cold caps used to conceal the former in a 40ft container imported from India, were intercepted on February 2, 2022, at the Apapa port.

Cannabis/Loud/Skunk imported from Ghana and Methamphetamine weighing 3,727.72kg were seized in an early morning raid at Akala, Mushin where 17 suspects, including five females, were arrested February 3.

The seizure at the Lagos seaport followed intelligence from foreign partners and the cooperation of other port stakeholders.

The dismissed police officer was arrested in Niger State after their Toyota Avalon car with number plate, EKY 429 BZ (Lagos) loaded with the substance at Idanre and heading to Kanji, Borgu area of the state was intercepted.

While the female drug kingpin, Mrs Jemilat Seriki, who was arrested after weeks of manhunt, had 16 bags containing drugs weighing 668.85kg.

Mrs Seriki, a.k.a Iya Ilorin, admitted being one the owners of the consignments seized, adding that her bags of drugs had ‘Jah Bless’ written on them.

At the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA, Ikeja, Lagos, attempts by some traffickers to export different quantities of methamphetamine to Brazil and the United Kingdom were scuttled by narcotic officers at the airport.

A suspect, Akuta Chioma Lucy, who presented the consignment for the search had been arrested for further investigation.

