In today’s information-saturated digital age, there is someone on every virtual street corner promising to sell you the secret to overnight success. Their so-called ‘tried and tested’ formulas amount to little more than a rehash of the same get-rich-quick gimmicks that hustlers and con artists have been pedaling for years.

However, it is worth remembering that there is no such thing as overnight success. Else, someone would have bottled it, branded it, and made a fortune of it many moons ago. Success has to be earned through hard work, diligence, and endeavor. As acclaimed cardiologist Dr. Ahmed Bendary points out, “Patience, discipline, and consistency are the cornerstones of success.”

As an individual who has spent his life dedicating himself to studying and helping improve the field of cardiovascular medicine, Dr. Ahmed Bendary knows what it takes to excel and win plaudits in your chosen profession.

It’s something for which he stresses there are no shortcuts. Dr. Bendary says, “Success is all about short-term pain and long-term gain. In other words, be patient! The longest journey begins with the smallest step, and anything worthwhile takes time.

If you pick up a guitar, you will not be transformed into a virtuoso in a few days, weeks, months, or even years, no matter how naturally talented you are. The same applies to anything you want to become accomplished in. You need to be patient and have the discipline to keep pushing, striving, and staying positive, even when the odds seem stacked against you.”

As someone who has always wanted to help the sick and play a part in helping both medicine and humanity embrace a happier and healthier future, Dr. Ahmed Bendary remained both patient and disciplined to reach where he is today. Yet, as he points out, achieving success is only the beginning, and you need to be consistent in your work and efforts to maintain it.

He states, “Consistency is perhaps the most crucial cornerstone of success because it is what supports the entire framework of what you have built over the years. You are always judged on your most recent performance, and so you must keep bringing your ‘A-game’ to the table and never settle for anything less than hundred percent when it comes to efforts.”