By Adesina Wahab

A Professor of Educational Management, Lagos State University, LASU, Prof. Olusola Aina, has admonished university lecturers not to see themselves as experts who need no further training and reengineering in their various fields.

According to him, such a thinking is no longer tenable in a fast technologically changing world.

He stated this while delivering the 82nd LASU Inaugural Lecture Series titled “Management and leadership in the university: Dilemma or titillation to nation building.”

Aina, a former Chief Resident Training Consultant to the World Bank, also called on the management of universities in Nigeria to make efforts at internationalizing their activities through collaborative linkages in research and staff/student exchange programmes.

Doing so, he added, would lead to improved staff capacity through such experiences.

“University-industry linkages should be consciously strengthened by the Research and Development units in Nigerian universities. Academic programmes and research efforts should be open to joint scrutiny and review to ensure relevance and to attract support and patenting needed for nation building,” he said.

For universties to remain relevant in today’s world, Aina charge them to continue to respond to the needs of their societies in time and space.

“University leadership in a competitive society of the 21st Century should have an active R&D centre to coordinate the direction of research in the institution. The centre will additionally focus on creating linkages, collaborations, internationalisation of efforts and mounting of advocacy for industrial cooperation and patenting of research breakthroughs,” he suggested.

On nation-building, Aina called for a change of attitude of the citizens through service delivery provided by all levels of education including the universities, saying it could be a titillation for a better nation.

‘The aim of an average Nigerian to climb to the top in both public and private sectors is neither motivated by patriotism nor the wish to render honest service to humanity but for personal gains which could be a dilemma but a lubricant when leadership focus is on group interest.”

He suggested that the curriculum in Nigerian schools be made relevant to the history of Nigeria as a country to teach Nigerian pupils and students the values of authentic leadership and effective, efficient management of human and non-human resources.