By Ike Uchechukwu

The Cross River State governor Professor Ben Ayade has told youths in the state that no one can change their destiny adding that they should not be intimidated by circumstances of their birth.

The governor gave the charge in Calabar, Saturday during a Youth Summit organised by APC Youths in the state.

He said:”Believe in yourself, nobody can change your destiny, only God. Don’t be intimidated by the circumstances of your birth.

” Nigeria has made much progress but it’s not noticeable because a larger number of young people have not been brought into governance,” he said .

He challenged the youths to always put their minds above their problem because it is by so doing that their body will follow adding that his believe in the youths is unshaken and he is going to create an expansionist programme to accommodate more youths.

Gov Ayade further promised to create a social welfare programme for the youths and charged them to always think big and stay on the part of morality.

In his remarks, state chairman of the APC Alphonsus Ogar Eba said youths in the state were ready to assume more leadership position.

He added that the governor has put food on the table of over 7000 youths and this has helped secured the future of generations unborn.

Earlier chairman of the local organising committee for the event Oden Ewa said the summit was the first of it’s kind in the state.

He added that it was put together to to appreciate the governor for his youth inclusive policies.

Vanguard News Nigeria