By Chioma Onuegbu Uyo

THE National Political and Economic Discourse Group, has advised Mr. Onofiok Luke ,the member representing Etinan federal constituency in Akwa Ibom State not to be distracted in his governorship aspiration by the ongoing noise about endorsement of a certain aspirant by the governor.

Convener of the group, Dr Jack Ekeng who gave the advice in a release made available to newsmen yesterday, maintained that the endorsement or anointing was programmed to make Luke who is the chairman, House of Representatives Committee of Judiciary to

lose focus.

Ekeng, however, expressed delight that instead of decelerating, Luke’s issue-based popularity has continued to soar, making him the most acceptable gubernatorial aspirant in the state at the moment.

His words: “You cannot decree experience to exist. Of all the aspirants in the state so far, only Rt.Hon Onofiok Luke can be said to be the most experienced having led the legislature at the highest level in the state and even fought to preserve democracy that was seriously threatened then.

“Moving to the national level, he has not played a second fiddle even though he belongs to the opposition PDP. It takes a person with deep socio-political mastery to be chairman of a powerful committee as the judiciary even as first termer.

“That’s is why the youths, elders and women all over the state root for him as the only detribalised politician with the ability to pull the state out of the current socio- economic and political quagmire and return us to the part of progress, human capital development and socio-national integration currently lacking”

While appealing to the youth to maintain their support for Luke, Ekeng stressed that it was time to also try the youthful population at the highest level of managing the state affairs.

He said having listened to other aspirants, he has come understand that Luke really understands the needs of all sectors and segments of Akwa Ibom State.

“We have tried the elders and they did their best. But their best was not good enough due to the fact that most of their programmes did not resonate with teeming youthful population of the state.We cannot subject this state again to gerontocracy when we have young but experienced professionals eagerly willing to serve.

“We thank God that someone like Rt.Hon. Onofiok Luke agreed to join the race. He is the only person for now that deserves our votes and we I’ll do everything possible that come June12, 2023, Luke would assume office as our next governor” Ekeng stated.