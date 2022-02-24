UNESCO Laureate Prof Sir Bashiru Aremu received certificate of citizenship of the Free nations of New Athens that consists of four non-contiguous claims across the state of Georgia, United States of America.

The Free Nation of New Athens is a micro nation founded on the principles of Liberty, Brotherhood and Solidarity.

The sovereign territory of The Free Nation of New Athens consists of four non-contiguous claims across the state of Georgia, United States of America: four governed provinces, each in Kennesaw, Roswell, Sandy Springs and Norcross, and one unoccupied territory in Peachtree City in accordance with Certificate of Citizenship that was signed with official seal and dated 14 of February, 2022 by King of the Free Nation of New Athens, King Tyler Mullins of four non-contiguous claims across the state of Georgia, United States of America as stated below:

“This document, along with the signature of the King and the National Seal, certifies the below individual as a full citizen of The Free Nation of New Athens who is entitled to all rights, powers, and privileges and subject to all obligations, duties, and liabilities to which a natural-born New Athenian citizen is entitled or subject.”

Furthermore the four governed provinces listed as stated below:

“The Kennesaw Province, Kennesaw, GA, Governed by: Duke Mason K, The Roswell Province (Capital), Roswell, GA Governed by: King Tyler Mullins, The Sandy Springs Province Sandy Springs, GA, Governed by: King Tyler Mullins, The Norcross Province, Norcross, GA, Governed by: Sir Duke Jacob H.”

GOVERNMENT STRUCTURE

The government of The Free Nation of New Athens is a constitutional monarchy. All citizens may attend legislative meetings and maintain full voting powers. All parliamentary proceedings are in keeping with Robert’s Rules of Order. All citizens may propose legislation to be discussed, voted on, or both.

While responding to the presentation of awards, UNESCO LAUREATE Prof Sir Bashiru Aremu appreciated the Government of Free Nation of New Athens of four non-contiguous claims across the state of Georgia, United States of America for deeming him worthy of the honour to become a citizen.

He stressed that he dedicated the honour to his family and the various organizations which he is privileged to serve as a principal officer of over the world . He also expressed willingness to continue his commitment in achieving the tripartite mandate of his other organizations viz teaching, research and community service