H.E UNESCO Laureate, Prof Sir Bashiru Aremu, the world acclaimed distinguished professor has paid historical visit to Alh. Mohammed Sani Sami Emir of Zuru, in Kebbi State, Nigeria with his entourage at his palace at Zuru in Kebbi State, Nigeria where presented gift from his Crown University Intl Chartered Inc. which is global recognized research university which is chartered registered in USA with both regional and global joint accreditation and teaching and research hospital campus is located at Santa Cruz province in Argentina with official constituent partners campuses at government regulated universities worldwide and online operation.

Alh. Mohammed Sani Sami Emir of Zuru, in Kebbi State, Nigeria commend the effort of UNESCO Laureate Prof Sir Bashiru Aremu and his entourage which he encourage him and prayed for him as one of very young professors in the world of modern education apart from that his is global symbol as a UNESCO Laureate.

He said that he will be one of asset to the Nigeria especial his community in particular as he came as a Special Guest of Honor for 1st Combined Matriculation Ceremony of Tanko Ribah College of Education and Mahawai College of Business, Science and Technology which is official member of worldwide constituent campuses of Crown University Intl. Chartered In.