UNESCO Laureate, Prof Sir Bashiru Aremu, has been appointed as a Chairman Board of Trustees (Chancellor), of Tanko Ribah College of Education, Ribah, Kebbi State, Nigeria according to the letter that was written to His Excellence, UNESCO Laureate, World Acclaimed Distinguished Professor Sir Bashiru Aremu through the Provost of the College dated February, 2nd 2022 and presented Certificate to him as well during matriculation ceremony at Ribah College of Education Kebbi State.

Tanko Ribah College of Education, Ribah, Kebbi State, Nigeria was established in the Year 2020 which was approved and registered by Federal Government of Nigeria under Act number 1 of CAMA 1990 which has amended, now on Act cap C20 Laws of Federation of Nigeria with approval of State Ministry of Higher Education of Kebbi State of Nigeria with reference DHE./PTI/020/17 and accredited by World Accreditation Commission, USA, Tanko Ribah College of Education, Ribah, Kebbi State, Nigeria is also an official member of worldwide constituent campuses of Crown University 1Intl. Chartered Inc. in USA which is a world acclaimed distinguished recognized research university.

While responding to his appointment Professor Sir Bashiru Aremu who is a Fellow and World Acclaimed Distinguished Research Professor of Cambridge Scholars Publishing at United Kingdom appreciate the effort of Sir Samaila Muhammed, the Provost of Tanko Ribah College of Education, Ribah, Kebbi State, Nigeria and his management for his appointment as a Chairman of Board of Trustees of Tanko Ribah College of Education, Ribah, Kebbi State, Nigeria and he promised to promote the name of Tanko Ribah College of Education, Ribah, Kebbi State, Nigeria to the world at large.